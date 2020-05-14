PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered shares of PriceSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $50.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.98. PriceSmart has a fifty-two week low of $41.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.01.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $906.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $600,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,593,500. 26.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSMT. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in PriceSmart by 168.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PriceSmart during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in PriceSmart by 256.6% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in PriceSmart by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

