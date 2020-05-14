Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RDFN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Redfin from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Redfin from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Redfin from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.81.

Get Redfin alerts:

RDFN opened at $23.19 on Tuesday. Redfin has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $32.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 5.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.29 and its 200-day moving average is $21.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -29.35 and a beta of 1.84.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.11. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 22.77% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Redfin will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 280,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,639. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 72,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $603,160 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 45,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.