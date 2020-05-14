Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Sorrento Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ SRNE opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $507.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.69. Sorrento Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $5.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41). The business had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 376.77% and a negative net margin of 929.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sorrento Therapeutics news, Director Robin L. Smith acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $92,800.00. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.