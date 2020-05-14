Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on STOK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stoke Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.57.

Shares of STOK opened at $24.82 on Tuesday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $39.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $778.19 million and a PE ratio of -13.79.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.21. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 49,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $1,272,312.27. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,728.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 979.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the period.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

