Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $47.43 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $64.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.75 and a 200-day moving average of $54.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.19. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $235,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total transaction of $25,344.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,746.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,499 shares of company stock worth $4,993,234 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 346.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 587 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

