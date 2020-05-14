BidaskClub Upgrades SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) to “Strong-Buy”

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of SVMK from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of SVMK in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of SVMK in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Get SVMK alerts:

Shares of SVMK opened at $18.95 on Tuesday. SVMK has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $22.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -31.58 and a beta of 1.44.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.50 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SVMK will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SVMK news, insider John S. Schoenstein sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $33,022.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 290,617 shares of company stock worth $6,025,436. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in SVMK by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,876,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,361,000 after purchasing an additional 971,269 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA raised its position in SVMK by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 2,411,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,085,000 after acquiring an additional 791,290 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in SVMK by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,373,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,406,000 after acquiring an additional 38,942 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in SVMK by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,060,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,820,000 after acquiring an additional 270,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SVMK by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,956,000 after buying an additional 131,120 shares in the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.