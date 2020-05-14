Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research firms have also commented on TSCO. Nomura increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.88.
TSCO opened at $106.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.95. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $114.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.05.
In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 17,102 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 896 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $94,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 265,432 shares of company stock worth $27,936,293. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 2,266.7% during the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,525.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
