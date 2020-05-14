Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TSCO. Nomura increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.88.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

TSCO opened at $106.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.95. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $114.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.05.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 17,102 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 896 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $94,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 265,432 shares of company stock worth $27,936,293. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 2,266.7% during the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,525.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.