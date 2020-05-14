Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of Vericel from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vericel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Vericel stock opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.64. The stock has a market cap of $711.11 million, a P/E ratio of -53.54 and a beta of 3.00. Vericel has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.23 million. Vericel had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 9.39%. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vericel will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

