BidaskClub Upgrades Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) to Strong-Buy

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on Z. KeyCorp started coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $31.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $46.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.81. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $66.68.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $943.95 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $279,905.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 312,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,323,450.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 199,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $12,047,856.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,968.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,689 shares of company stock worth $23,068,927 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,294,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,490,000 after purchasing an additional 275,591 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 8,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 52,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

