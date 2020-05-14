ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ZIOP. Raymond James set a $5.50 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective (down previously from $6.50) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of ZIOP opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 11.56, a quick ratio of 11.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $7.25.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZIOP. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 28.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,416,000 after buying an additional 1,568,638 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 119,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 19,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 363,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 66,400 shares during the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

