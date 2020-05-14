Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.52.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $167.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $181.50. The stock has a market cap of $43.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,089.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.64 and its 200 day moving average is $96.45.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $188.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.88 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Roy Benhorin sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $1,521,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 237,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,569,797.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 190,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.07, for a total transaction of $30,180,305.10. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 191,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,290,005.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 929,261 shares of company stock worth $116,610,329 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $361,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,019,000. Gainplan LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $408,000. Selz Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,769,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 22.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

