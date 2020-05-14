BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TCPC. TheStreet lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

TCPC opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $480.62 million, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.53. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $14.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.07.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($3.11). The company had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.37 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 11.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Rajneesh Vig acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.31 per share, for a total transaction of $83,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,522.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian F. Wruble acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.96 per share, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $388,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 24,500 shares of company stock worth $249,175. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 20,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.