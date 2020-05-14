Hormel Foods (HRL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Hormel Foods has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 1.69-1.83 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.69-1.83 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hormel Foods to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $48.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.24 and its 200-day moving average is $45.25. The company has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Hormel Foods has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $51.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.45%.

HRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.90.

In other Hormel Foods news, EVP Thomas R. Day sold 46,213 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $2,265,361.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,070.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 11,900 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $566,202.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,996.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,380 shares of company stock worth $5,391,665. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

