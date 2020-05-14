Short Interest in Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Declines By 5.3%

Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,040,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the April 15th total of 14,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.3 days. Approximately 29.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ring Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Ring Energy by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ring Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ring Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Several research firms recently commented on REI. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ring Energy in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.38.

NYSEAMERICAN REI opened at $0.73 on Thursday. Ring Energy has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $4.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.65.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.31 million.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

