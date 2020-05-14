Best Buy (BBY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect Best Buy to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $75.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $91.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra raised shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.65.

In other Best Buy news, Director Hubert Joly sold 21,966 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $1,195,389.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 497,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,057,406.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 916 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $47,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,730.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,602 shares of company stock worth $3,536,169 in the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.