Five Point (FPH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 21st. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). Five Point had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 4.90%. On average, analysts expect Five Point to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE FPH opened at $4.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $789.05 million, a PE ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 1.25. Five Point has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $9.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Point from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp acquired 111,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.56 per share, for a total transaction of $510,647.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 4,119,687 shares of company stock worth $19,017,909 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. The company operates through four segments: Newhall, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development management services.

