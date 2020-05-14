Apollo Investment (AINV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 21st. Analysts expect Apollo Investment to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Apollo Investment stock opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $551.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.79. Apollo Investment has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $18.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.23.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Apollo Investment from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised Apollo Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James downgraded Apollo Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Apollo Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.68.

In other news, CEO Howard Widra purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $223,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,142.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.