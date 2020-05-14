Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DECK opened at $135.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $78.70 and a 52-week high of $203.19.

DECK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

