Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $226.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.55 million. On average, analysts expect Lifetime Brands to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

LCUT stock opened at $4.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Lifetime Brands has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $98.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.78%.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. It offers kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware, as well as kitchen scales; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.