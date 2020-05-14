Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Servicesource International (SREV)

Servicesource International (NASDAQ: SREV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/13/2020 – Servicesource International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock.

5/12/2020 – Servicesource International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/11/2020 – Servicesource International had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $1.65 to $1.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Servicesource International had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $2.25 to $1.65. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Servicesource International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "ServiceSource provides a suite of cloud applications for service revenue management. The Company provides end-to-end management and optimization of the service contract renewals process, including data management, quoting, selling and service revenue business intelligence. Its solution is based on the proprietary Service Revenue Intelligence Platform, a data warehouse that incorporates transactional, analytical and industry data gathered from over two million service renewal transactions. The Company's offering finds its application in all industries. ServiceSource is headquartered in San Francisco, California. "

4/2/2020 – Servicesource International was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/17/2020 – Servicesource International was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ SREV opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Servicesource International Inc has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $128.43 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.01.

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $50.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.25 million. Servicesource International had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 8.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Servicesource International Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Moore purchased 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $102,343.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 917,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,137.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 540,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $659,288.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 728,934 shares of company stock valued at $846,382. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SREV. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Servicesource International during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Servicesource International during the 4th quarter worth about $399,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Servicesource International during the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Servicesource International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,381,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Servicesource International during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 66.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

