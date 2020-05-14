Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Stock Price Down 20.1% on Disappointing Earnings

Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS)’s share price fell 20.1% during trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $3.07 and last traded at $3.14, 501,086 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 348% from the average session volume of 111,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.
The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $227.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.00 million. Cumulus Media had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 5.50%.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Cumulus Media from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. TheStreet downgraded Cumulus Media from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average is $11.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.53 million, a P/E ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.
About Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS)
Cumulus Media Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells broadcasting time on its owned or operated stations to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 433 owned-and-operated stations in 88 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.
