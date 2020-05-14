Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Stock Price Down 20.1% on Disappointing Earnings

Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS)’s share price fell 20.1% during trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $3.07 and last traded at $3.14, 501,086 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 348% from the average session volume of 111,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $227.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.00 million. Cumulus Media had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 5.50%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Cumulus Media from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. TheStreet downgraded Cumulus Media from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cumulus Media by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 834,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 14,008 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 1.2% during the first quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 671,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,673 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 200.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 575,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 383,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 62.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 421,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 161,385 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cumulus Media by 30.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 356,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 84,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average is $11.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.53 million, a P/E ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

About Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Cumulus Media Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells broadcasting time on its owned or operated stations to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 433 owned-and-operated stations in 88 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

