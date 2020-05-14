Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for CNB Financial (CCNE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for CNB Financial (NASDAQ: CCNE):

5/12/2020 – CNB Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

5/5/2020 – CNB Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

4/30/2020 – CNB Financial was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/24/2020 – CNB Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

3/25/2020 – CNB Financial was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/24/2020 – CNB Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

3/17/2020 – CNB Financial was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/17/2020 – CNB Financial was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

Shares of CCNE opened at $14.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $260.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.01. CNB Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $33.78.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $35.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.48 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 21.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CNB Financial Corp will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Deborah Dick Pontzer acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $44,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,906.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Francis X. Straub III acquired 5,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $100,607.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,942.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 10,307 shares of company stock valued at $191,961 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCNE. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $677,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $902,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 733,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,985,000 after purchasing an additional 17,868 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 299.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 17,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 16,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

