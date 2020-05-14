Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD)

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ: CSOD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/12/2020 – Cornerstone OnDemand was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive learning and talent management solution delivered as software-as-a-service (SaaS). Solutions offered by the Company include five integrated platforms for learning management, enterprise social networking, performance management, succession planning and extended enterprise. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is based in California. “

5/12/2020 – Cornerstone OnDemand had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $37.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/11/2020 – Cornerstone OnDemand had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Cornerstone OnDemand was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/30/2020 – Cornerstone OnDemand was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/13/2020 – Cornerstone OnDemand had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $70.00.

4/7/2020 – Cornerstone OnDemand was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

4/7/2020 – Cornerstone OnDemand was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive learning and talent management solution delivered as software-as-a-service (SaaS). Solutions offered by the Company include five integrated platforms for learning management, enterprise social networking, performance management, succession planning and extended enterprise. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is based in California. “

3/26/2020 – Cornerstone OnDemand was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/23/2020 – Cornerstone OnDemand was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive learning and talent management solution delivered as software-as-a-service (SaaS). Solutions offered by the Company include five integrated platforms for learning management, enterprise social networking, performance management, succession planning and extended enterprise. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is based in California. “

3/20/2020 – Cornerstone OnDemand was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive learning and talent management solution delivered as software-as-a-service (SaaS). Solutions offered by the Company include five integrated platforms for learning management, enterprise social networking, performance management, succession planning and extended enterprise. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is based in California. “

3/19/2020 – Cornerstone OnDemand had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $70.00 to $61.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Cornerstone OnDemand had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $33.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CSOD opened at $33.76 on Thursday. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -421.94 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.14.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand Inc alerts:

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 35.30% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Cornerstone OnDemand’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Heidi Spirgi sold 9,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $297,725.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,173.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Dean E. Carter sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $44,581.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,913 shares of company stock valued at $2,047,235. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.