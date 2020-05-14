MorphoSys (MOR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for MorphoSys (ETR: MOR):

5/13/2020 – MorphoSys was given a new €105.00 ($122.09) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/12/2020 – MorphoSys was given a new €114.00 ($132.56) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – MorphoSys was given a new €114.00 ($132.56) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – MorphoSys was given a new €150.00 ($174.42) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – MorphoSys was given a new €113.00 ($131.40) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – MorphoSys was given a new €114.00 ($132.56) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – MorphoSys was given a new €114.00 ($132.56) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – MorphoSys was given a new €110.00 ($127.91) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – MorphoSys was given a new €150.00 ($174.42) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – MorphoSys was given a new €119.00 ($138.37) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – MorphoSys was given a new €130.00 ($151.16) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – MorphoSys had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

ETR MOR opened at €114.75 ($133.43) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €94.77 and its 200-day moving average price is €106.77. The company has a current ratio of 12.87, a quick ratio of 12.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion and a PE ratio of 31.59. MorphoSys AG has a 12 month low of €65.25 ($75.87) and a 12 month high of €146.30 ($170.12).

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.