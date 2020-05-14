CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on the stock from $1.00 to $2.00. The stock had previously closed at $0.86, but opened at $0.89. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 3,446,800 shares changing hands.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. CIBC raised shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.65.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03. The firm has a market cap of $396.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.12.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $550.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.10 million. Analysts expect that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

