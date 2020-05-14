First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Down 5.9% on Insider Selling

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)’s share price dropped 5.9% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $40.30 and last traded at $40.35, approximately 1,788,082 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,797,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.87.

Specifically, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 8,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $379,219.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,549 shares in the company, valued at $840,802.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 23,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $1,196,163.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,812 shares in the company, valued at $10,437,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,746 shares of company stock worth $2,814,194. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on First Solar from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on First Solar from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on First Solar from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.71.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 98.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.05 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 542,530 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $30,360,000 after acquiring an additional 83,800 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 146,570 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $8,202,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in First Solar by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 686,316 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $38,406,000 after acquiring an additional 36,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in First Solar by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

