Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hospitality Properties Trust (SVC)

5/12/2020 – Hospitality Properties Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $17.00 to $13.00.

5/9/2020 – Hospitality Properties Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust which buys, owns and leases hotels primarily in United States. Service Properties Trust, formerly known as Hospitality Properties Trust, is based in MA, United States. “

5/2/2020 – Hospitality Properties Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust which buys, owns and leases hotels primarily in United States. Service Properties Trust, formerly known as Hospitality Properties Trust, is based in MA, United States. “

4/29/2020 – Hospitality Properties Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $7.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/4/2020 – Hospitality Properties Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust which buys, owns and leases hotels primarily in United States. Service Properties Trust, formerly known as Hospitality Properties Trust, is based in MA, United States. “

4/2/2020 – Hospitality Properties Trust was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/31/2020 – Hospitality Properties Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $19.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Hospitality Properties Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $27.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:SVC opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.76. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $26.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $483.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.86 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. grace capital purchased a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 1,455.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

