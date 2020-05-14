Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Siltronic (WAF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Siltronic (FRA: WAF) in the last few weeks:

5/7/2020 – Siltronic was given a new €83.00 ($96.51) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Siltronic was given a new €65.00 ($75.58) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Siltronic was given a new €75.00 ($87.21) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Siltronic was given a new €74.00 ($86.05) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Siltronic was given a new €73.00 ($84.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2020 – Siltronic was given a new €80.00 ($93.02) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Siltronic was given a new €73.00 ($84.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Siltronic was given a new €81.00 ($94.19) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Siltronic was given a new €73.00 ($84.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Siltronic was given a new €65.00 ($75.58) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Siltronic was given a new €63.00 ($73.26) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Siltronic was given a new €91.00 ($105.81) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Siltronic stock opened at €80.42 ($93.51) on Thursday. Siltronic AG has a 52 week low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a 52 week high of €153.20 ($178.14). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €73.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of €82.48.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

