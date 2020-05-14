Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for CI Financial (CIFAF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CI Financial (OTCMKTS: CIFAF) in the last few weeks:

5/7/2020 – CI Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $17.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/7/2020 – CI Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $16.00 to $17.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – CI Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $17.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – CI Financial was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/28/2020 – CI Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $16.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2020 – CI Financial had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2020 – CI Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $13.00 to $16.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – CI Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $29.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – CI Financial had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS CIFAF opened at $9.76 on Thursday. CI Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $19.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average of $14.55.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

