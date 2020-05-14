Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) & Timberline Resources (NYSE:TLRS) Head-To-Head Survey

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) and Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Franco Nevada and Timberline Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franco Nevada 1 7 4 0 2.25 Timberline Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Franco Nevada currently has a consensus price target of $145.82, suggesting a potential upside of 3.09%. Given Franco Nevada’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Franco Nevada is more favorable than Timberline Resources.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Franco Nevada and Timberline Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franco Nevada $844.10 million 31.83 $344.10 million $1.82 77.72 Timberline Resources N/A N/A -$1.66 million N/A N/A

Franco Nevada has higher revenue and earnings than Timberline Resources.

Risk and Volatility

Franco Nevada has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Timberline Resources has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Franco Nevada and Timberline Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franco Nevada 19.91% 7.85% 7.38% Timberline Resources N/A -11.52% -10.78%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.5% of Franco Nevada shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Timberline Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Timberline Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Franco Nevada beats Timberline Resources on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Timberline Resources

Timberline Resources Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Eureka property covering an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district of Eureka county, Nevada; the Elder Creek property covering approximately 9,600 acres located in northern Nevada; and the ICBM (Paiute) Project consisting of approximately 1,346 acres located in the Battle Mountain Mining District, Lander and Humboldt Counties, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Silver Crystal Mines, Inc. and changed its name to Timberline Resources Corporation in February 2004. Timberline Resources Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

