Reviewing Phreesia (PHR) and Its Competitors

Phreesia (NYSE: PHR) is one of 138 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Phreesia to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Phreesia alerts:

66.5% of Phreesia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Phreesia and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phreesia 0 1 10 0 2.91 Phreesia Competitors 1453 5818 9834 442 2.53

Phreesia currently has a consensus price target of $28.44, suggesting a potential upside of 10.55%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 12.90%. Given Phreesia’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Phreesia has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Phreesia and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Phreesia $124.78 million -$20.29 million -5.72 Phreesia Competitors $2.85 billion $430.60 million 12.98

Phreesia’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Phreesia. Phreesia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Phreesia and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phreesia N/A N/A N/A Phreesia Competitors -3.53% -26.00% -0.58%

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc. provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments. It deploys its platform in a range of modalities, including through Phreesia Mobile, a patients' mobile device; Phreesia Dashboard, a Web-based dashboard for providers; PhreesiaPads, which are self-service intake tablets; and Arrivals Stations that are on-site kiosks. The company's Phreesia Platform provides a registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, and cost estimation tools; clinical support solution that collects clinical intake and PRO data for approximately 25 specialties; appointments solution for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; and life sciences solution to deliver targeted and clinically relevant marketing content to patients. It serves patients, healthcare provider organizations, and life sciences companies. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.