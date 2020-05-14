Reviewing Phreesia (PHR) and Its Competitors

Posted by on May 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Phreesia (NYSE: PHR) is one of 138 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Phreesia to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.5% of Phreesia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Phreesia and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score
Phreesia 0 1 10 0 2.91
Phreesia Competitors 1453 5818 9834 442 2.53

Phreesia currently has a consensus price target of $28.44, suggesting a potential upside of 10.55%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 12.90%. Given Phreesia’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Phreesia has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Phreesia and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio
Phreesia $124.78 million -$20.29 million -5.72
Phreesia Competitors $2.85 billion $430.60 million 12.98

Phreesia’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Phreesia. Phreesia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Phreesia and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
Phreesia N/A N/A N/A
Phreesia Competitors -3.53% -26.00% -0.58%

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc. provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments. It deploys its platform in a range of modalities, including through Phreesia Mobile, a patients' mobile device; Phreesia Dashboard, a Web-based dashboard for providers; PhreesiaPads, which are self-service intake tablets; and Arrivals Stations that are on-site kiosks. The company's Phreesia Platform provides a registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, and cost estimation tools; clinical support solution that collects clinical intake and PRO data for approximately 25 specialties; appointments solution for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; and life sciences solution to deliver targeted and clinically relevant marketing content to patients. It serves patients, healthcare provider organizations, and life sciences companies. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Franco Nevada & Timberline Resources Head-To-Head Survey
Franco Nevada & Timberline Resources Head-To-Head Survey
Reviewing Phreesia and Its Competitors
Reviewing Phreesia and Its Competitors
Great Bear Resources PT Set at C$9.60 by Pi Financial
Great Bear Resources PT Set at C$9.60 by Pi Financial
Blow & Drive Interlock Earning Critical Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports
Blow & Drive Interlock Earning Critical Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports
Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion
Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion
Ferrari & PEUGEOT SA/ADR Head-To-Head Review
Ferrari & PEUGEOT SA/ADR Head-To-Head Review


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report