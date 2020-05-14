Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) PT Set at C$9.60 by Pi Financial

Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) has been assigned a C$9.60 price objective by analysts at Pi Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price points to a potential downside of 16.45% from the stock’s current price.

CVE:GBR opened at C$11.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.71. The company has a market cap of $527.59 million and a PE ratio of -191.50. Great Bear Resources has a one year low of C$2.29 and a one year high of C$13.19.

About Great Bear Resources

Great Bear Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% royalty-free interest in the Dixie Lake gold property covering approximately 9,140 hectares; and a 100% royalty-free interest in the West Madsen gold properties covering approximately 3,860 hectares in the Red Lake district of Ontario.

