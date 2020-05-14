Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) Earning Critical Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media stories about Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) have been trending negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Blow & Drive Interlock earned a news impact score of -2.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

BDIC stock opened at $0.05 on Thursday. Blow & Drive Interlock has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04.

Blow & Drive Interlock Company Profile

Blow & Drive Interlock Corporation engages in the manufacture, marketing, and lease of alcohol ignition interlock devices. It markets, installs, and monitors a breath alcohol ignition interlock device, BDI-747/1 that is a mechanism, which is installed on the steering column of an automobile and into which a driver exhales.

