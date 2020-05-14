Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) will announce $1.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Telephone & Data Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.23 billion and the lowest is $1.12 billion. Telephone & Data Systems reported sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems will report full year sales of $5.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.81 billion to $5.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.12 billion to $5.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Telephone & Data Systems.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.18. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TDS shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDS. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Telephone & Data Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 190.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 565.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Telephone & Data Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Telephone & Data Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TDS stock opened at $17.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.95. Telephone & Data Systems has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

