Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) & PEUGEOT SA/ADR (NYSE:PUGOY) Head-To-Head Review

PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) and Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of PEUGEOT SA/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.9% of Ferrari shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

PEUGEOT SA/ADR has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ferrari has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PEUGEOT SA/ADR and Ferrari’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PEUGEOT SA/ADR N/A N/A N/A Ferrari 18.23% 47.13% 12.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PEUGEOT SA/ADR and Ferrari, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PEUGEOT SA/ADR 1 1 3 0 2.40 Ferrari 1 1 11 0 2.77

Ferrari has a consensus target price of $171.30, suggesting a potential upside of 10.69%. Given Ferrari’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ferrari is more favorable than PEUGEOT SA/ADR.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PEUGEOT SA/ADR and Ferrari’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PEUGEOT SA/ADR $83.25 billion 0.14 $3.59 billion $3.81 3.39 Ferrari $4.22 billion 6.80 $779.32 million $4.16 37.20

PEUGEOT SA/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Ferrari. PEUGEOT SA/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ferrari, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ferrari beats PEUGEOT SA/ADR on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PEUGEOT SA/ADR

Peugeot SA manufactures automobiles and light commercial vehicles. It produces motorbikes, scooters, hydraulic engines, vehicle components and provides after sales service. The Peugeot operates through the following business segments: Peugeot Citroen DS Automotive, Opel Vauxhall Automotive, Automotive Equipment and Finance. The Peugeot Citroen DS Automotive Segment engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling of cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot and Citroen brands. The Opel Vauxhall Automotive segment engages in covering the design, manufacture and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Opel and Vauxhall brands. The Automotive Equipment segment comprises of interior systems, automotive seating, automotive exteriors and emissions control technologies. The Finance segment provides retail and wholesale financing to Peugeot and Citroen customers and dealers. Peugeot was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars. In addition, the company licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods; and Ferrari World, a theme park in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates. Further, it provides direct or indirect finance and leasing services to retail clients and dealers; manages race tracks, as well as owns and manages two museums in Maranello and Modena, Italy; and develops and sells a line of apparel and accessories through its monobrand stores. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total of 35 retail Ferrari stores, including 17 franchised stores and 18 owned stores. The company also sells its products through a network of 167 authorized dealers operating 190 points of sale worldwide, as well as through its Website, store.ferrari.com. Ferrari N.V. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Maranello, Italy.

