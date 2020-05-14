Critical Contrast: Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) vs. OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN)

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) and OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

17.6% of Galectin Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.5% of OptiNose shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.7% of Galectin Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 44.3% of OptiNose shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Galectin Therapeutics and OptiNose’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galectin Therapeutics N/A N/A -$13.29 million ($0.39) -6.82 OptiNose $34.63 million 5.45 -$110.05 million ($2.63) -1.56

Galectin Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OptiNose. Galectin Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OptiNose, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Galectin Therapeutics has a beta of 2.46, meaning that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OptiNose has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Galectin Therapeutics and OptiNose’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galectin Therapeutics N/A -40.92% -36.94% OptiNose -295.66% -189.10% -67.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and OptiNose, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galectin Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 OptiNose 0 0 5 0 3.00

Galectin Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 144.36%. OptiNose has a consensus price target of $23.60, indicating a potential upside of 474.21%. Given OptiNose’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OptiNose is more favorable than Galectin Therapeutics.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in developing GM-CT-01, which is in pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of cardiac and vascular fibrosis, as well as focuses on developing GR-MD-02 for the treatment of psoriasis. The company, through its Galectin Sciences, LLC, which is a collaborative joint venture co-owned by SBH Sciences, Inc., is also involved in the research and development of small organic molecule inhibitors of galectin-3 for oral administration. The company was formerly known as Pro-Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2011. Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps. It also markets Onzetra Xsail (AVP-825) for the acute treatment of migraines in adults through its license agreement with Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. In addition, the company is developing XHANCE for the treatment of chronic sinusitis; and OPN-300 for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome, a rare genetic obesity disorder, as well as autism spectrum disorder. It has a license agreement with Inexia Limited to manufacture, import, and sale products containing orexin receptor agonist and/or orexin receptor positive modulator molecules for the treatment, diagnosis, or prevention of human diseases or conditions associated primarily with orexin receptor agonism and orexin receptor positive modulation. OptiNose, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Yardley, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.