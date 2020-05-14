BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Compass Point lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $19.00. Compass Point currently has a neutral rating on the stock. BankUnited traded as low as $14.31 and last traded at $14.38, with a volume of 250589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.44.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BKU. TheStreet lowered shares of BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 3,160.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 753,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,552,000 after acquiring an additional 23,902 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 261,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,548,000 after acquiring an additional 37,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,823,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,131 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.89). BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $203.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BankUnited will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

BankUnited Company Profile (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

