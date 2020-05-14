BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 170 to GBX 160. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. BT Group – CLASS A traded as low as GBX 102.05 ($1.34) and last traded at GBX 102.14 ($1.34), with a volume of 26953461 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.80 ($1.43).

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 260 ($3.42) price objective on BT Group – CLASS A and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 130 ($1.71) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 130 ($1.71) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. BT Group – CLASS A presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 183.92 ($2.42).

In other BT Group – CLASS A news, insider Matthew Key acquired 66,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.55) per share, with a total value of £78,390.94 ($103,118.84). Also, insider Philip Jansen sold 194,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.74), for a total value of £257,182.20 ($338,308.60).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 118.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 161.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion and a PE ratio of 4.69.

About BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A)

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

