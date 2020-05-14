Pinnacle Renewable (TSE:PL) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Pinnacle Renewable Holdings Inc (TSE:PL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Desjardins downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as low as C$4.12 and last traded at C$4.12, with a volume of 268269 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.49.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Renewable from C$10.25 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle Renewable from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle Renewable from C$12.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Renewable from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Pinnacle Renewable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$13.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $215.84 million and a PE ratio of -12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.24, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$6.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.37.

Pinnacle Renewable (TSE:PL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$91.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$98.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Renewable Holdings Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Pinnacle Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -138.46%.

About Pinnacle Renewable (TSE:PL)

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel for electricity generation in the form of industrial wood pellets, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

