Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Trading 2% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) traded up 2% on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $65.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Datadog traded as high as $70.12 and last traded at $70.25, 455,105 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,623,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.86.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Datadog from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Datadog from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Datadog from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Datadog from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $838,073.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,078 shares in the company, valued at $8,833,959.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 112,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $6,074,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,262 shares in the company, valued at $7,716,290.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,788,040 shares of company stock worth $76,769,709.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion and a PE ratio of -466.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.51.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $131.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.73 million. The company’s revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

