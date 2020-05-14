Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Stock Price Up 1.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) rose 1.3% during trading on Wednesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $42.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Encore Capital Group traded as high as $32.55 and last traded at $30.97, approximately 27,178 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 505,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.56.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ECPG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Encore Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,327,000 after purchasing an additional 62,736 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 413,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,606,000 after acquiring an additional 39,299 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 311,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,011,000 after acquiring an additional 95,659 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $10,861,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,444,000 after acquiring an additional 20,617 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $988.00 million, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.73.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($1.32). Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $289.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

