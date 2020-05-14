PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Down 6.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $15.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. PBF Energy traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $9.51, 2,545,762 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 34% from the average session volume of 3,859,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on PBF Energy from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James lowered PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

In other news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 130,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $2,665,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,260,621 shares of company stock worth $10,664,178. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,396,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 56,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 20,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 992,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,122,000 after purchasing an additional 269,474 shares during the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average of $23.06.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Company Profile (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

