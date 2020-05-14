SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) Stock Price Down 8.2% on Analyst Downgrade

SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) shares fell 8.2% on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $7.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. SITE Centers traded as low as $4.84 and last traded at $4.46, 226,008 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,105,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SITC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of SITE Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.70.

In other news, COO Michael Makinen bought 20,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $97,324.48. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 67,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,436.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn M. Sweeney purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 71,576 shares of company stock worth $347,504 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter worth $26,000.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.18.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $114.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. SITE Centers’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

