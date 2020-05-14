Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Trading Down 12.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE)’s share price dropped 12.1% during trading on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $14.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Spirit Airlines traded as low as $9.42 and last traded at $8.31, approximately 851,445 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 5,292,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research cut Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered Spirit Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Spirit Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.06.

In other Spirit Airlines news, SVP Thomas C. Canfield acquired 2,500 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.34 per share, for a total transaction of $50,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,906,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 45.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 25,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 7,712 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.74.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $771.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.68 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

