Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €13.50 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Engie (EPA:ENGI) has been given a €13.50 ($15.70) target price by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HSBC set a €10.20 ($11.86) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.10 ($15.23) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.90 ($19.65) price target on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €14.11 ($16.41).

Shares of ENGI opened at €9.17 ($10.67) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €9.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €13.39. Engie has a twelve month low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a twelve month high of €15.16 ($17.63).

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

