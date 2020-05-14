ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) Trading Down 5.9% After Analyst Downgrade

ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS)’s stock price dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $3.50 to $3.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ConforMIS traded as low as $0.97 and last traded at $0.96, approximately 565,918 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 594,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of ConforMIS in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ConforMIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in ConforMIS during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in ConforMIS by 43.6% during the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 72,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ConforMIS by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25,156 shares in the last quarter. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC boosted its position in ConforMIS by 273.5% during the first quarter. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC now owns 95,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 69,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in ConforMIS by 1,190.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 38,155 shares in the last quarter. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $68.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.06.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.95 million. ConforMIS had a negative return on equity of 121.27% and a negative net margin of 36.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that ConforMIS Inc will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

