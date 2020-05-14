Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Shares Down 6.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS)’s stock price dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $11.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Scientific Games traded as low as $11.58 and last traded at $10.89, approximately 55,982 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,780,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.65.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Scientific Games from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Scientific Games from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In other Scientific Games news, CEO Barry L. Cottle bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,914.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Scientific Games during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Scientific Games in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Scientific Games by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Scientific Games in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Scientific Games in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.84. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.46.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.48 million. Scientific Games had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. Scientific Games’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Scientific Games Corp will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

