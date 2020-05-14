Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $219.81 Million

Analysts expect that Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) will post $219.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $218.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $221.30 million. Duke Realty reported sales of $213.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full year sales of $881.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $872.39 million to $891.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $895.81 million, with estimates ranging from $872.43 million to $919.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $218.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.56 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 43.19% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DRE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.12.

NYSE DRE opened at $30.41 on Thursday. Duke Realty has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRE. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 169.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Duke Realty in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Realty in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

