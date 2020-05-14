RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.35 Million

Analysts expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to report sales of $57.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $55.51 million to $58.94 million. RPT Realty reported sales of $57.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full year sales of $226.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $214.23 million to $235.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $231.00 million, with estimates ranging from $218.31 million to $251.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $52.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.05 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 39.09%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RPT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of RPT Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPT Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.70.

RPT stock opened at $5.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $15.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average is $11.94. The firm has a market cap of $502.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $17,797,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 329.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,440,000 after buying an additional 1,144,572 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,538,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,307,000 after buying an additional 399,842 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 211.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after buying an additional 286,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 101.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 542,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 273,227 shares during the last quarter.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

