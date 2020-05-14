Analysts Anticipate Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $176.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) to post $176.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $170.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $184.32 million. Cousins Properties reported sales of $134.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year sales of $721.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $710.52 million to $742.65 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $727.16 million, with estimates ranging from $698.68 million to $757.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $189.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.92 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 40.35%. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

CUZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cousins Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $24.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.77. Cousins Properties has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $42.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 15.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 71,807 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 63.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

